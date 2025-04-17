Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new trailer for 28 Years Later has just dropped and fans are hyped for the return to Danny Boyle’s zombie universe.

The post-apocalyptic zombie horror flick hits cinemas this summer and excitement is high among fans of the previous installments 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later.

I am just one of those who are eagerly waiting to see stars such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes in this new installment, moreso now that a new trailer giving an even scarier look at the film has dropped.

The new trailer for 28 Years Later has been released and has sent fans wild. | Sony Pictures

The marketing up to this point have been impeccable in my opinion, perfectly setting the terrifying tone with everything from the soundtrack of Taylor Holmes spin-chilling recital of Rudyard Kipling's poem "Boots", to the quick cuts and shaky cam that was so intrinsic to the franchise’s first two films. Not only that but questions over Cillian Murphy’s return in the new film (which was sparked by a shot of a rake-thin infected monster in the first trailer and later denied by the crew) and reports of a possible Years Later trilogy has fans foaming at the mouth for more.

28 Years Later is set 28 years after the Rage virus was released from a medical laboratory and wrecked chaos on the UK. Those who have survived have found a way of living alongside the infected, but when a father and son leave their remote island, dark secrets are uncovered.

Ralph Fiennes stars in 28 Years Later. | Sony Pictures

I truly believe that 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later are some of the best British films ever made. The visceral reaction I had as I watched the films for the first time has only made my excitement soar for the new film, which will see Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunited.

I’m not the only one who is hyped beyond belief for 28 Years Later. Fans have been flooding social media with comments ever since we got our first look at the film back in December.

28 Years Later premieres in cinemas on June 20, 2025. | Sony Pictures

One fan said: “The zombie genre has been saved once again,” while another added: “Absolute cinema. Will be seated night 1.” One fan praised the trailer, saying: “That trailer for 28 Years Later......we are getting a banger people.”

We won’t have to wait long to walk our BOOTS, BOOTS, BOOTS, down to the local cinema to watch 28 Years Later. The film releases on June 20.