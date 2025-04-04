Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trailer for the highly-anticipated second part of the Wicked story on screen was premiered at CinemaCon.

Cynthia Erivo was seen once again as the green-tinged Elphaba in the new trailer for Wicked: For Good, which has not yet been released to the public. In the teaser, Elphaba is seen reading the Grimmerie, a sacred text in the Wicked universe, while Ariana Grande’s Glinda is seen straightening her crown as she joins Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

Morrible could be heard saying: “The Wicked Witch can’t ignore us forever,” while Glina warns her unlikely companion: “Elphaba, they’re coming for you.”

Another iconic moment in the teaser trailer shows Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion as they visit the Emerald City and step in front of the Wizard. Wicked’s climax runs concurrent with the events of The Wizard Of Oz, and stretches further beyond the story.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and director Jon Chu appeared at Sony’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present the trailer to attendees. Speaking to the crowd, Chu said: “This movie takes us past the point where the girl in the blue gingham dress from Kansas drops in.”

Erivo and Grande were also heard in the trailer singing the musical’s iconic act two songs ‘For Good’, which the second installment is named after, and ‘No Good Deed’.

The first part of the Hollywood blockbuster musical was a smash hit at the box office, earning $750 million world wide. Erivo and Grande also picked up acting nominations at the 2025 Academy Award, and picked up the second most nominations of the evening (10).

Wicked: For Good immediately follows the events of Wicked. It is scheduled for released on November 21, 2025.