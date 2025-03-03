Who won the Oscars 2025? Full list of winners as Anora sweeps major categories including Best Picture and Best Actress
Anora was a big winner on the evening, taking three out of four of the main categories. It collected accolades in Best Picture, Best Director for Sean Baker, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison, who beat Demi Moore in a closely-fought race.
Adrien Brody won his second Oscar, pipping Timothée Chalamet to the post in the Best Actor race. The star followed up his 2002 win for The Pianist, a win which crowned the then-29-year-old the youngest Best Actor winner ever.
Former award season darling Emilia Perez was mostly shut out of the categories, following controversy over lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon’s old, resurfaced tweets. The crime musical only went home with two statues for Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña) and Best Original Song despite receiving the highest number of nominations (13).
Blockbuster Wicked also failed the pick up awards in the major categories, but did win two Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
Here is a full list of last night’s winners:
Best Picture
- WINNER: Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Wicked
- Emilia Perez
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
Best Actress
- WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor
- WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Director
- WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
- WINNER: Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Beautiful Men
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Editing
- WINNER: Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best Sound
- WINNER: Dune: Part Two
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Dune: Part Two
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Original Song
- WINNER: El Mal, Emilia Perez
- The Journey, The Sin Triple Eight
- Like a Bird, Sing Sing
- Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Original Score
- WINNER: The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Wicked
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: The Substance
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best International Feature
- WINNER: I’m Still Here
- The Girl With the Needle
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Documentary Feature
- WINNER: No Other Land
- Black Box Diaries
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
- WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Live Action Short
- WINNER: I’m Not a Robot
- A Lien
- Anjua
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
