Hollywood turned out for the biggest night in film yesterday (March 2) as the 97th Academy Awards took place.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anora was a big winner on the evening, taking three out of four of the main categories. It collected accolades in Best Picture, Best Director for Sean Baker, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison, who beat Demi Moore in a closely-fought race.

Adrien Brody won his second Oscar, pipping Timothée Chalamet to the post in the Best Actor race. The star followed up his 2002 win for The Pianist, a win which crowned the then-29-year-old the youngest Best Actor winner ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former award season darling Emilia Perez was mostly shut out of the categories, following controversy over lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon’s old, resurfaced tweets. The crime musical only went home with two statues for Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña) and Best Original Song despite receiving the highest number of nominations (13).

Blockbuster Wicked also failed the pick up awards in the major categories, but did win two Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin pose with their acting Oscars. | Getty Images

Here is a full list of last night’s winners:

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Wicked

Emilia Perez

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Director

WINNER: Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Sean Baker, director of Anora, alongside Alex Coco and Samantha Quan, celebrating the film's Best Picture win | Getty Images

Best Animated Short

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Editing

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best Sound

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Original Song

WINNER: El Mal, Emilia Perez

The Journey, The Sin Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

WINNER: The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Wicked

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Emilia Perez, the film with the highest number of nominations on the night, only went home with two awards. | AFP via Getty Images

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

WINNER: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Best Cinematography

WINNER: The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best International Feature

WINNER: I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

WINNER: I’m Not a Robot

A Lien

Anjua

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent