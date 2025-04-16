Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sex and the City may have ended in 2004 after six seasons, but And Just Like That does not replace the void in my TV world it has left me.

There was talk once again about And Just Like That in NationalWorld’s morning conference, and once again, I felt compelled to write about why I won’t be watching season 3. I did of course watch the trailer for it and there were of course glimpses into why I was such a fan of the original Sex and the City show, the trailer once again focused on the characters of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (the glaring omission of Samantha), the reappearance of Aiden and of course Carrie Bradshaw’s eclectic fashion wardrobe.

However, believe me, that is not enough to tempt me back… This is coming from someone who was a die-hard Sex and the City fan who genuinely felt bereft (TV wise) when it came to an end. When I originally heard about And Just Like That, I was genuinely excited.

How could I not be excited? I missed watching the professional and personal lives of Samantha, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda’s lives unfold and I adored Carrie Bradshaw’s unusual and stylish looks. But…

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Season 3 of And Just Like That. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Max | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

And this is a big but…

But I soon became disappointed after watching episode one of season one of And Just Like That. It was like the writers/directors/producers destroyed every facet of what made each of the main characters unique and wonderful to watch.

Even the lesser characters such as Charlotte’s husband Harry, Evan Handler, who was always so witty, appeared to be a shadow of his former self. I know that the idea behind And Just Like That was to make it more diverse and of course I understand the idea behind that, but I don’t think the characters should be changed because of this.

Actress Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, told the Herald Sun that she didn’t originally want to be a part of the new show and said: “It was a very hard decision. I really didn’t think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant.

“But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board.”

She also said: “I’m very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender.”

Sarah Jessica Parker told Variety that “We were going to open up the show and broaden the perspective. And it wasn’t a mandate — no one told us that was necessary, needed, must be addressed. It was just what we knew had to happen. And we knew where there had been shortfalls and where there had been deficits of perspective.”

Again, I totally understand Sarah Jessica Parker’s perspective, but again, I still believe that including diversity in And Just Like That shouldn’t be at the expense of watering down the personalities/identities of the main characters. For those of you who think I should persevere with And Just Like That season 3, I am afraid I won’t be doing this.

I did try and watch several episodes of the first season and even the next, but they were so far removed from all the positive elements of the original Sex and the City that I just couldn’t continue.

When is season three of And Just Like That coming out?

For those of you who don’t feel like me when it comes And Just Like that and are eagerly anticipating watch it, the new season comes out on HBO Max on May 29, UK viewers should be able to watch it on Now TV on May 30, but as I am sure you have gathered by now, I won’t be one of those viewers.