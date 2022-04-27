The sequel to 2020’s controversial Polish erotic thriller is sure to drum up a mass debate

(Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Netflix)

The sequel to a film compared to Fifty Shades of Grey has hit Netflix, bringing another dollop of sexually charged - and problematic - action to screens.

365 Days: This Day is the sequel to 2020’s 365 Days, which received a critical pounding thanks to its glorification of sexual violence, kidnapping and the Mafia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this, it was one of the streaming service’s most popular films, and now the sequel has finally come to deposit another load of controversy.

So what can viewers expect from the raunchfest that is 356 Days 2?

Here is everything you need to know?

What is 365 Days?

Released in 2020, 365 Days is a Polish erotic thriller that has drawn comparisons to the Fifty Shades trilogy.

It is based on the first novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, and follows Laura, a young woman from Warsaw who meets Massimo - a domineering Sicilian man - as her previous relationship is faltering.

He imprisons her, imposing on her a period of 365 days in which to fall in love with him.

Critics lambasted the film for romanticising kidnapping and rape - sexual violence is prevalent in the film's many sex scenes - and even a perceived glorification of the Mafia.

(Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Netflix)

Online petitions sprang up in the wake of the film’s release demanding it be quickly pulled off streaming services, and 365 Days was also the “lucky” recipient of the Worst Screenplay gong at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards.

Despite failing to arouse the critics (the film currently holds a 0% approval rating over at Rotten Tomatoes), 365 Days managed to draw in enough easily-titillated viewers to make the top three most-watched Netflix items in a number of countries.

It was the first film on the service to be the Number 1 most-watched film for more than one multi-day period, and that popularity - for better or worse - has led to an inevitable second round of frolicking.

What happens in This Day?

The sequel is based on the second novel of Lipińska’s trilogy, and this time, the film is a Netflix ‘original’ (the previous 365 Days was a Netflix acquisition of a completed film).

This means the streamer has had greater creative control, so expect a more careful approach to some of the provocative issues from the first film.

Some of the potentially problematic content has apparently been softened, and the plot is said to diverge slightly from the original book.

Thankfully, Netflix’s synopsis reassures viewers that Laura and Massimo are back and “hotter than ever.”

“But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost,” it says.

(Photo: Karolina Grabowska/Netflix)

The film once again stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone as Laura and Massimo respectively.

Other returning characters include Laura’s best friend and confidante, Olga (Magdalena Lamparska) and Don Massimo’s trusted lieutenant, Domenico (Otar Saralidze) – along with new additions like newcomer, Nacho (Simone Susinna).

When can I watch it?

365 Days: This Day was released on 27 April 2022 on Netflix.

Will there be a third 365 Days film?

Though the sequel is likely to get just as rotten a critical response as its predeccessor, sex sells, and demand for titillating content will always be high.

Amorous fans will be glad to hear then, that a third film is on the way.