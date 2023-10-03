The cast for After Everything will also feature Sex Education’s Mimi Keene and Benjamin Mascolo

After Everything is the fifth instalment in the After series, which has launched in the UK on Amazon Prime.

The highly-anticipated film already dropped in the US in September, but the long wait for UK viewers is now over as we can finally catch up on what Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) has been up to after his romance with Tessa (Josephine Langford).

Based on the novels by Anna Todd which started out as Harry Styles fanfiction, the fifth film was a surprise as this instalment has no book to influence the plot, so the possibilities are endless. It could be the final movie of the franchise, with other films including: After (2019), After We Collided (2020), After We Fell (2021), and After Ever Happy (2021).

After Everything will start off in London, as Hardin struggles with writer’s block he decides to visit an old flame and ask for her forgiveness. There will be some new faces in the franchise with appearances from Sex Education’s Mimi Keene and Benjamin Mascolo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast for After Everything.

What is After Everything about?

We will once again join Hardin, who is based in London, struggling with writer’s block he is still not ready to get over what happened between him and Tessa. He decides to travel to Lisbon in Portugal to visit an old flame to ask for her forgiveness.

The trailer depicts a dramatic storyline, with Hardin admitting he is “not ready to move on” from Tessa and is determined to win her back. Additional sneak peaks include a dramatic punch up between Hardin and Benjamin Mascolo’s character Sebastian and even a wedding altar - could this mean Hardin and Tessa are going to get a happy ending?

Will Tessa be in After Everything 2023?

Many fans have been asking if Josephine Langford will be reprising her role as Tessa for After Everything following the dramatic ending of After Ever Happy (2022). We can reveal that Tessa will star in the latest movie, after she was featured in the trailer.

It’s not yet known how their story will pan out and if Hardin will be able to win Tessa back, the trailer does hint at a wedding scene, so there is always a slim possibility these two could reconcile.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin attend the after party for the premiere of “After” (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Meet the cast of After Everything

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will be reprising his role as Hardin in After Everything (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will be reprising his role as the lead protagonist, Hardin Scott. Now living in London and with a huge book deal he is struggling with writer’s block. A chance discussion influences him to travel to Lisbon, to reconnect with old flame, Natalie Kingsley in a bid to ask for her forgiveness. Hardin is still reeling from the breakdown of his relationship with Tessa, sharing in the trailer he is “not ready to move on”.

Fans of the movies will recognise Fiennes Tiffin from the previous four films in the franchise, his other credits include First Love (2022), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and The Woman King (2022).

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Josephine Langford will be reprising her role as Tessa in After Everything (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Despite the ending of the fourth movie, Josephine Langford is once again reprising her role as Tessa Young. Her love story with Hardin forms the basis of the plot for all five films. The pair suffered a dramatic break-up after Tessa discovered the manuscript for his novel included her life story. It’s not yet known if they will reconcile, or what Tessa’s character will get up to in the fifth movie.

Fans of the movies will recognise Langford from the four previous films in the franchise, her other credits include Moxie (2021) and The Other Zoey (2023).

Mimi Keene as Natalie Kingsley

Mimi Keene will be joining the cast of After Everything as Natalie Kingsley (Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

A new addition to the cast, Mimi Keene will be joining the line-up as Hardin’s former flame Natalie Kingsley. Whilst it hasn’t been revealed yet what Hardin has done that he needs to ask forgiveness for, it’s clear in the trailer that she is not pleased to see him in Lisbon. Keene is best known for her role as Ruby in Netflix’s Sex Education and Cindy Williams on BBC soap Eastenders.

Benjamin Mascolo as Sebastian

Benjamin Mascolo will star in After Everything as villain Sebastian (Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Another new character, Benjamin Mascolo will be joining the cast as Sebastian. Poised as the villain, he hasn’t got a favourable view of Hardin and the trailer even features a dramatic punch-up between the two characters. Mascolo is best known for Time is Up (2021) and Game of Love (2022).

