Alex Cox is set to revisit the eccentric universe of car repossession and extraterrestrial encounters with the announcement of “Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer,” a long-awaited sequel to the 1984 cult classic, according to a report from Variety this morning.

The original film followed Emilio Estevez as Otto, a rebellious youth drawn into the world of car repossession, embarking on a quest to retrieve a Chevrolet Malibu with a hefty bounty and mysterious contents in its trunk.

The sequel will pick up with Otto's journey after he boards his faithful 1967 Chevy Malibu to traverse the expanses of time and space, having aged a mere 90 minutes. Given Estevez's age, Kiowa Gordon will step into the role of Otto for the sequel.

The filmmakers are looking to once again blend punk vitality, existential humour, and unconventional narrative, as the classic brings new cinemagoers into the absurd world of repo men amidst a backdrop of nuclear tension and autonomous vehicles.

Why was the first “Repo Man” so popular?

“Repo Man” seemed to resonate with a very wide spectrum of cinema-goers, with its themes of rebellion, societal disillusionment, and the pursuit of identity presented in a gritty and irreverent manner. Its portrayal of the punk subculture and its critique of consumerism resonated with viewers, particularly those disillusioned with the excesses of ‘80s materialistic culture.

What has ensured its place in cult cinema is how those themes were presented; the character of Otto, portrayed by Emilio Estevez, became an iconic figure of 1980s counterculture cinema as a sort of punk rock Holden Caulfield, with his journey from aimless youth to reluctant repo man captured the spirit of rebellion and self-discovery much like the character from “The Catcher In The Rye.”

The soundtrack is a who’s who of the punk movement of the time too; Iggy Pop, Black Flag and Circle Jerks all contributed to the film, adding to its frenetic energy and anarchic appeal. Plus the dialogue has gone down as some of the most quotable in history, including the immortal comment made by Bud (Harry Dean Stanton), about his disdain of “ordinary f**king people.”

Where can I stream “Repo Man” at home?