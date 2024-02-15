Repo Man 2 | Alex Cox set to direct sequel to ‘80s cult classic - where to watch the original film?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex Cox is set to revisit the eccentric universe of car repossession and extraterrestrial encounters with the announcement of “Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer,” a long-awaited sequel to the 1984 cult classic, according to a report from Variety this morning.
The original film followed Emilio Estevez as Otto, a rebellious youth drawn into the world of car repossession, embarking on a quest to retrieve a Chevrolet Malibu with a hefty bounty and mysterious contents in its trunk.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The sequel will pick up with Otto's journey after he boards his faithful 1967 Chevy Malibu to traverse the expanses of time and space, having aged a mere 90 minutes. Given Estevez's age, Kiowa Gordon will step into the role of Otto for the sequel.
Gordon, known for his role as Embry Call in “The Twilight Saga” and his work in” Dark Winds” alongside Zahn McClarnon, will no doubt bring depth and versatility to the beloved punk rocker. “Dark Winds,” based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels, follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest. The sequel is backed by Buffalo 8 Productions, recognized for their work on Netflix's “The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” with Cox helming the direction and script.
The filmmakers are looking to once again blend punk vitality, existential humour, and unconventional narrative, as the classic brings new cinemagoers into the absurd world of repo men amidst a backdrop of nuclear tension and autonomous vehicles.
Why was the first “Repo Man” so popular?
“Repo Man” seemed to resonate with a very wide spectrum of cinema-goers, with its themes of rebellion, societal disillusionment, and the pursuit of identity presented in a gritty and irreverent manner. Its portrayal of the punk subculture and its critique of consumerism resonated with viewers, particularly those disillusioned with the excesses of ‘80s materialistic culture.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What has ensured its place in cult cinema is how those themes were presented; the character of Otto, portrayed by Emilio Estevez, became an iconic figure of 1980s counterculture cinema as a sort of punk rock Holden Caulfield, with his journey from aimless youth to reluctant repo man captured the spirit of rebellion and self-discovery much like the character from “The Catcher In The Rye.”
The soundtrack is a who’s who of the punk movement of the time too; Iggy Pop, Black Flag and Circle Jerks all contributed to the film, adding to its frenetic energy and anarchic appeal. Plus the dialogue has gone down as some of the most quotable in history, including the immortal comment made by Bud (Harry Dean Stanton), about his disdain of “ordinary f**king people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.