Beautiful Wedding, the sequel to Beautiful Disaster finally has a UK release date.

Based on the novel of the same name by James McGuire, Beautiful Wedding is directed by Roger Kumble and will see Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardener reprise their roles as Travis and Abby, alongside Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, Brian Austin Green, Michael Cudlitz and Neil Bishop.

The first film, Beautiful Disaster was released in 2023, and told the story about how Abby moves in with Travis after losing a bet about being defeated in his next underground boxing match. The pair develop a friendship that evolves into an unlikely romance.

Beautiful Wedding has already been released in the cinema for US audiences, so where can you watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Beautiful Wedding about?

Beautiful Wedding is the sequel to the 2023 film Beautiful Disaster. Based on the books of the same name by James McGuire, it follows young couple Travis and Abby as they navigate a friendship that grows into an unlikely romance.

Here is the official plot for Beautiful Wedding: "After a crazy night in Las Vegas, Abby and Travis wake up as accidental newlyweds, then travel to Mexico for an even wilder honeymoon. As chaos ensues, they must decide if they belong together, or if this marriage is a disaster waiting to happen."

Is there a trailer for Beautiful Wedding?

Yes, the first trailer for Beautiful Wedding dropped in September 2023, you can watch it here.

Who is cast in Beautiful Wedding?

The original cast members from Beautiful Disaster are returning. Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardener will be reprising their roles as Travis Maddox and Abby Abernathy, alongside Libe Barer as America Mason, Austin North as Shepley, Jack Hesketh as Trenton, Trevor Van Uden as Thomas, Micky Dartford as Tyler, Declan Michael Laird as Taylor and Neil Bishop as Parker.

When can I watch Beautiful Wedding?

Beautiful Wedding will be available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime from Friday, March 8. The movie is already available for US audiences after it was released on January 24.