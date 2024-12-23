Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved Crocodile Dundee star Burt the crocodile has died aged 90.

The reptile’s handler confirmed that the A-list animal has passed. Weighing 700kgs and measuring five metres long, Burt died in captivity at Crocosausrus Cove, a crocodile habitat and aquarium in Darwin, Australia. He had been living there since 2008.

Crocosaurus Cove said in a statement on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee. Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.”

The reptile starred in the Aussie film classic Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 comedy. The zoo added: “Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.

Burt the crocodile starred alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 comedy film Crocodile Dundee. | Getty Images

“In 2008, Burt made his way to Crocosaurus Cove, where he became a fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education. Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor—an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm. His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures. While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years.

“Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time. The team at Crocosaurus Cove would like to thank everyone who visited Burt and helped celebrate his remarkable life.

Staff at Crocosaurus Cove said that a commemorative sign to “honour Burt’s legacy” will be erected at the park.