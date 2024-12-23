Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actor Waymond Lee has died aged 72, and his Workaholics co-star Adam DeVine has paid tribute to “such a kind man”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star has died after complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

His sister Norine Lee and wife Diane told American publication TMZ that he died on December 18. According to the report, Lee was first diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease two months ago, but earlier this month more tests confirmed he had ALS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALS is a neurological disorder which impacts nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.

After his diagnosis, Lee returned home for a week but then he began to struggle to breath and swallow and went back to hospital. He was there for less than a week before his death. His sister and wife called him a “soft-hearted” and a “sentimental person”.

The star played Waymond (Old Way Way) in the sitcom alongside the likes of DeVine, as well as Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Jillian Bell. HIs also credits included roles in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Zombie Apocalypse, Other People, Veep, The Cleaning Lady and Thundermans.

Actors Waymond Lee and Adam DeVine in sitcom Workaholics. DeVine has paid tribute to 'true professional' Lee after his death at age 72. Photo by Instagram/@adamdevine. | Instagram/@adamdevine

DeVine posted about his late co-star on Instagram. Alongside a photo of them both from the series Workaholics, which ran between 2011 and 2017, he wrote: “Rest in peace Waymond Lee. I am gutted. He was such a kind man. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Diane and the rest of his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always down to do whatever insane thing we wrote for him on Workaholics. He was always game. A true professional. Even though I haven’t seen him since the workaholics days this is hitting me like a brick to the face.

“When I think of our show I think of Waymond. The older I get the more I realize what a special time that was. You will be missed Way Way!”

Fans of the show commented their condolences on the post. “Raymond was part of the reason the show was so special,” one said. Another person said: “He made everyone laugh without saying a word. A true talent!”