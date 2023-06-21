The Euphoria star can be seen kissing The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist in its new trailer

The latest movie to have fans in a frenzy is brought to you by Italian director Luca Guadagnino, as one of 2023's biggest summer blockbusters Challengers sees Zendaya star as a figure in the world of professional tennis embroiled in a sexually awakening love triangle.

Its most recent trailer hit the airwaves on Tuesday (20 June) and left viewers in utter shock as the Spider Man and Euphoria star could be seen kissing The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist. Many made jokes in reference to Zendaya's real-life boyfriend Tom Holland, while some touted it as a sign that the 26-year-old is rising to 'global domination' of the film industry.

But what is the film about, when will it release and who else is starring in Challengers? Here is everything you must know.

Challengers release date and how to watch

Zendaya stars as former professional tennis player Tashi Donaldson who gets embroiled in a love triangle - Credit: Warner Bros

Challengers will release exclusively in movie theatres and cinemas throughout the UK from Friday, 15 September 2023. The tennis drama - which is set to be one of the first summer blockbuster releases of the year - will also reportedly be coming to on-demand streaming subscription service Netflix at some point.

What is the plot of Challengers - and is it based on a true story?

Despite mass amounts of intrigue and all the rumours and drama that surrounds the world of professional tennis, this original script beautifully crafted by Justin Kuritzkes is not based on a true story, but filmmaker Luca Guadagnino told Distractify that the plot is "beautifully complex".

The official film synopsis for Challengers reads: "From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi's strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick — his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win."

Watch the first trailer for Challengers

Cast list of Challengers

Cast of Challengers - Credit: Getty

Euphoria and Spider Man star Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan / Donaldson in this hyped tennis blockbuster drama as the Emmy award-winning actress adds another high-profile role to her growing repertoire. Her co-stars, who seem to be trapped in a love triangle with the 26-year-old's character, include West Side Story's Mike Faist as Tashi's Husband, and Josh O'Connor - who played Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown - as former flame and court rival Patrick.

See below a list of the cast of Challengers - for more information visit the IMDB page