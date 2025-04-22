Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the news of the death of Pope Francis, attention turned to the recent papal political thriller Conclave. The film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow, was released last year and was a big winner on the awards season circuit.

Conclave follows Fiennes’ character Cardinal Thomas Lawrence as he organises a gathering of Cardinals, known as a Conclave, to elect a new Pope. However Lawrence slowly uncovers secrets and scandals about the candidates who are frontrunners to take up the position as head of the Catholic church.

The film scooped Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, while also being named Best Film and Outstanding British Film at the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year.

The recent new of the death of Pope Francis has led some to wonder whether Conclave is available to watch in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Conclave available to watch on streaming services in the UK?

Conclave is not available as part of subscriptions on any UK streaming service. However, there are still options to watch the film.

You can buy or rent Conclave via Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, Apple TV, and Sky Store.

Conclave is available to rent in standard definition from £3.49 on YouTube Movies. You can rent in HD for £4.49 or buy the film for £9.99 on the same platform.

Amazon Prime, Sky Store and Apple TV are offering Conclave to rent for £4.99 and to buy for £9.99.

Conclave is rated 12A and has a runtime of 120 minutes.