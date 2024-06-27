Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A release date for the third Downton Abbey movie has finally been revealed.

Fans can look forward to the new installment hitting theatres next year, with a simultaneous global release. The third movie in the franchise is set to premiere worldwide on September 12, 2025.

Alhough this is still fifteen months away, production is currently taking place in London. Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, has written the screenplay, and Simon Curtis, who directed the previous film, is back at the helm too. The films are based on the beloved TV series that aired on ITV from 2010 to 2015 for six seasons.

The period drama gained worldwide popularity, turning actors like Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, and Laura Carmichael into household names. The first movie adaptation, Downton Abbey, was released in 2019, followed by the sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, three years later.

Hugh Bonneville, who portrays Earl Robert Crawley, hinted that the third film will be the best one yet.

He said: "For my character, I think the usual [can be expected], which is that he's a sort of dinosaur trying to be led into the future reluctantly, and then eventually he stumbles forward a bit.

"So, as always, there's that rhythm of things changing with glacial slowness, and Robert finally accepting that things [are changing] - it's time to move the story on, so to speak. It's got the usual tropes, if you like, of thrills and spills in a very Downtown way - which means spilling a tea cup, pretty much!