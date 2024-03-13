Eddington | Oscar winner Emma Stone joins Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal in Ari Aster’s new A24 film
Celebrated director Ari Aster might not have hit his previous highs with “Beau Is Afraid,” but the “Midsommer” director has decided to team up once again with Joaquin Phoenix for his next film, “Eddington” - which of course is being released by A24.
But if a new Aster film isn’t enough to pique your interest in “Eddington,” perhaps the litany of A-listers involved in the production might; not just content with working with Phoenix once again, “Eddington” has also seen two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, SAG Award 2024 winner Pedro Pascal and 2023 Oscar nominee Austin Butler join the cast - demonstrating the pulling power that Aster has in Hollywood after his previous successes, including “Hereditary.”
Aster returns to the director's chair and penning the script, to bring what has been described as a contemporary Western tale filled with intrigue and suspense. This time, he's joined by acclaimed cinematographer Darius Khondji, marking a shift from his previous collaborations.
As for the plot, details are scarce, with A24 teasing only that the film follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with ambitions beyond his current station. However, whispers circulating since last summer suggest that "Eddington" might unfold in a fictional copper mining town amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rumours also hint at a harrowing twist, where a stranded couple's encounter with the town's seemingly hospitable inhabitants takes a sinister turn after nightfall.
No release date has been announced for the film yet, with IMDB stating that it is currently in production. But hopefully, as the months pass, more details for Aster’s project will be revealed in due course. Until then, we still have his earlier works to appreciate for now.
