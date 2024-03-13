Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated director Ari Aster might not have hit his previous highs with “Beau Is Afraid,” but the “Midsommer” director has decided to team up once again with Joaquin Phoenix for his next film, “Eddington” - which of course is being released by A24.

But if a new Aster film isn’t enough to pique your interest in “Eddington,” perhaps the litany of A-listers involved in the production might; not just content with working with Phoenix once again, “Eddington” has also seen two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, SAG Award 2024 winner Pedro Pascal and 2023 Oscar nominee Austin Butler join the cast - demonstrating the pulling power that Aster has in Hollywood after his previous successes, including “Hereditary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aster returns to the director's chair and penning the script, to bring what has been described as a contemporary Western tale filled with intrigue and suspense. This time, he's joined by acclaimed cinematographer Darius Khondji, marking a shift from his previous collaborations.

As for the plot, details are scarce, with A24 teasing only that the film follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with ambitions beyond his current station. However, whispers circulating since last summer suggest that "Eddington" might unfold in a fictional copper mining town amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumours also hint at a harrowing twist, where a stranded couple's encounter with the town's seemingly hospitable inhabitants takes a sinister turn after nightfall.