In particular, two of its cast who earned plaudits at the 2023 Oscars were involved in two incidents that social media users have been commenting on; one of which being the apparent “snub” Robert Downey Jr. gave last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner, Ke Huy Quan, after winning the award on Sunday evening for his role in “Oppenheimer.”

The clip saw the actor shake hands and fist jump another on stage while collecting his award, leaving Quan high and dry before taking to the microphone.

The other incident involved the 2023 Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh and her delivery of the Best Actress statuette to this year’s winner, Emma Stone (for her performance in “Poor Things.”) It would seem there was a small tug-of-war between the two before Stone’s acceptance speech; Yeoh kept a firm grip on it and started dragging Stone toward Lawrence, who in turn took it in a somewhat uncomfortable handoff scrum.

Emma Stone (2nd R) accepts the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Poor Things" from Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, and Charlize Theron onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But taking to social media since the incident, it would appear that Yeoh - who presented the award alongside former winners Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lawrence - was more excited to be the one to hand her the statuette than any ulterior motive. It was more a matter of confusion.

Yeoh wrote: “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis ♥️✨ always there for each other!!”