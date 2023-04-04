The bombastic action set-pieces of the first film are back with this sequel

The first trailer for Christ Hemsworth-starring action-thriller Extraction 2 has been unveiled by Netflix.

As you may have figured out, Extraction 2 is the sequel to the first film released on Netflix in 2020 starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

That first outing was set in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and featured a cast of international actors including Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

The film was directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers, who are known for their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Joe Russo wrote the first Extraction, basing his screenplay on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad.’

But what can we expect from the follow-up, and will it be Chris Hemworth’s final big-screen role following the discovery that he is more predisposed to developing Alzheimer’s disease late last year? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Extraction 2?

(Photo: Netflix)

Extraction received generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising the action sequences, which were executed through impressive stuntwork and fight choreography. Perhaps most memorably, the first film featured an 11-minute sequence that appeared to be shot in one continuous take.

The success of the film’s stuntwork and action set-pieces was down to director Hargrave who, prior to directing, was primarily known for his work as a stunt coordinator and performer in the film industry.

His expertise in choreographing and executing action sequences was evident in Extraction’s intense and visually stunning fight scenes, and it looks like we’ll be getting more of the same with the second film.

The two-minute trailer shows Rake take a blow to the head that should unquestionably be fatal, assault a police officer with his own riot shield, and punch a bunch of guys while his arm is on fire - all in a single sustained shot while the mercenary attempts to free a woman from prison.

Is it Chris Hemsworth’s last film?

In November 2022, Hemsworth announced he was taking a break from acting after discovering he is genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. He told Vanity Fair: “It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant.”

This means his genetic makeup includes two copies of the APOE4 gene - one from his mother and another from his father - a combination which reportedly leads to an increased Alzheimer’s risk.

The Marvel star will be taking a break from acting for a short while. He said: “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished [Hemsworth’s Disney+ show, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth] I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do.

“Now when I finish this [press] tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

It sounds as if this is not the end of the acting road for Hemsworth, but that he is taking some much needed time away from the industry following his discovery. He’s given no indication of when he might return to acting, but he has indicated he may be taking on fewer roles in the future once he’s back .

When can I watch it?

