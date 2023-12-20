Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Christmas Day approaches in just a few days, fans of perennial Christmas classic Home Alone are likely eager to continue the tradition of watching it in households across the country, a yearly December ritual.

Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the story revolves around Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin), an eight-year-old accidentally left home alone in Chicago when his family jets off on vacation to Paris.

Mayhem erupts as Kevin revels in his newfound independence - until a duo of bumbling burglars (portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) target the McAllisters' home. The crooks swiftly discover they've underestimated the situation though, as Kevin sets up elaborate traps around the house to handle the intruders.

But will you be able to watch it this Christmas, and if so, where? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Home Alone coming to cinemas?

At the time of writing, there are no plans to bring Home Alone back to cinemas in 2023 for any wide ranging re-release.

Your local cinema may have its own set of screenings though; for screenings near your, check the website of your local cinema to see if and when they are showing the film on the big screen.

Is Home Alone on TV over Christmas 2023?

Is Home Alone on streaming?

Currently you are able to watch Home Alone via streaming on Disney Plus.