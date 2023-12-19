Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adapted from Dr. Seuss' timeless children's book, Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas - starring Jim Carrey beneath astounding prosthetics - offers a family-friendly Christmas tale with an unconventional edge.

The 2000 movie unfolds in Whoville, a festive town where Christmas reigns supreme - except in the heart of the Grinch, a green-furred recluse dwelling in self-imposed isolation atop a nearby mountain.

In a mischievous act at the town's post office, the Grinch inadvertently performs a good deed, rescuing young Cindy Lou Who. Intrigued by her unlikely saviour, Cindy Lou embarks on a quest to unveil the Grinch's past, seeking to unravel the roots of his disdain for the holiday cheer and his exile from the community.

Her attempts to include the Grinch in the town's yuletide merriment backfire, nearly resulting in calamity, but can she unveil the true spirit of Christmas to the Grinch before it's too late?

Carrey endured an eight-and-a-half-hour makeup application on the initial shoot day - a process eventually streamlined to a two-hour start and one-hour finish - and the film remains a Christmas classic 23 years on from its release? But is it on telly this year?

Is The Grinch coming to cinemas?

At the time of writing, there are no plans to bring How the Grinch Stole Christmas back to cinemas in 2023 for any wide ranging re-release.

Your local cinema may have its own set of screenings though; for screenings near your, check the website of your local cinema to see if and when they are showing the film on the big screen.

Is The Grinch on TV over Christmas 2023?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be airing on terrestrial TV over the Christmas period in 2023!

It has been confirmed that the film will be showing on ITV1 on Saturday 23 December at 3.20pm.

Is The Grinch on streaming?

Currently you are able to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas via streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix basic with Ads.

