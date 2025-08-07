Musical smash-hit Hamilton is coming to cinemas this autumn to celebrate its 10th anniversary - here’s how UK fans can be in the room where it happens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s massive Broadway and West End hit musical will transfer to cinema screens for a limited time this autumn as part of the Hamilton’s 10th anniversary celebrations. The musical has broken records across the world, earning itself accolades including multiple Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award, Emmy Award and a coveted Pulitzer Prize.

Hamilton shot Lin-Manuel Miranda to fame when it launched in 2015 and made stars of its original cast including Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs. Fans will now have the opportunity to watch the groundbreaking musical on the big screen, telling the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton with a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director and producer Thomas Kail said: “When we filmed ‘Hamilton,’ we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway, and we’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

Smash-hit musical Hamilton is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the show set to be screened in cinemas across the world. | Disney

Is Hamilton playing in UK cinemas?

Yes - UK-based Hamilton fans will be able to catch the musical on screen in cinemas across the country. Hamilton will hit cinema screens in the UK and Ireland on September 26, 2025.

It will feature a filmed version of the live Broadway performance. The same version is available for fans to watch right now as part of their Disney+ subscription.

The cinema event will also feature an exclusive cast reunion featuring stars of the original Broadway production including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets to Hamilton in UK cinemas

As with any cinema release, you should be able to pre-book your tickets to secure your seat for Hamilton once listings are added to your local theatre.

You can check listings at chains such as Odeon, Vue and Cineworld. You can also check listings at local and independent theatres closer to the time to secure your tickets.