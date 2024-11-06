James Bond: New one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom created to mark 60th anniversary of Goldfinger

By Joseph Golder
6th Nov 2024, 1:17pm
British car maker Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off car inspired by the James Bond film Goldfinger to mark its 60th anniversary.

The footage shows the unique Phantom Extended with a gold plaque on it commemorating 60 years since the release of the iconic James Bond film in 1964.

Newsflash obtained a statement from Rolls-Royce saying: "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a one-of-one Phantom Extended that pays homage to the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger – one of 12 Rolls-Royce appearances in the 007 film franchise."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new Phantom Rolls-Royce made in honour of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie Goldfingerplaceholder image
The new Phantom Rolls-Royce made in honour of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie Goldfinger | Rolls Royce/NF/newsX

The statement also said: "Revealed in the film’s 60th anniversary year, it takes inspiration from the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville owned by the eponymous villain, Auric Goldfinger. This story is masterfully explored in Phantom Goldfinger, with exquisite and ingenious Bespoke features linking to the plot and iconography of this enduring film.

"Phantom Goldfinger incorporates some of the most extensively engineered Bespoke features applied to a one-of-one motor car in Rolls-Royce history, each linking to the Goldfinger film plot."

The Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Goldfingerplaceholder image
The Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Goldfinger | Rolls Royce/NF/newsX

It took three years to bring the bespoke features to life, including "a complex sculptural Gallery, inspired by the famous scene filmed on the Furka Pass, to a gold golf putter mounted to the inside of the motor car’s boot, recalling the club used by Auric Goldfinger during his first encounter with James Bond."

Chris Brownridge, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: "At Rolls-Royce, we are dedicated to crafting deeply personal masterpieces that reshape the boundaries of possibility and truly define the essence of luxury. Each creation is a reflection of our commitment to producing extraordinary, unique motor cars that consistently delight and exceed the expectations of our clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This particular project really invigorated our team of creatives, giving them the freedom to explore the reaches of their imagination. The final creation is a testament to the power of collaboration and the extraordinary ability of our designers, craftspeople, and engineers."

Story: NewsX

Related topics:Rolls-RoyceJames Bond
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice