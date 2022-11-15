Action sequel John Wick Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves and Bill Skarsgård, director by stuntman Chad Stahelski will be released in cinemas next year

The first three films in the John Wick series all follow a similar trend - John is chased across New York City by a syndicate of assassins, shooting and stabbing his way through scores of hitment. By the end of Chapter 3, John, barely alive, is taken to the Bowery King, the head of an underground intelligence network disguised as a homeless shelter. The Bowery King hints that he wants to go to war with the High Table, a council of crime lords who govern the criminal underworld. John seems happy to join him in the fight.

John Wick Chapter 4 will see the legendary assassin take his fight to the High Table, as the price on his head increases day by day - after all the man has a kill count of 299. It’s exceedingly likely that he’ll surpass the 300 mark in Chapter 4, probably in the first two minutes. John’s fight goes global as he travels from New York to Paris, Japan, and Berlin, taking on the most elite killers in the game.

John Wick Chapter 4

Who is in the cast of John Wick Chapter 4?

Keanu Reeves stars as the legendary assassin John Wick, ‘the man you send to kill the boogeyman’. Reeves has starred in several major film franchises, and is one of Hollywood’s most bankable names. He is best known for playing Neo in The Matrix quadrilogy, he also played Ted in the Bill & Ted films, and has had leading roles in action films such as Point Break, Speed, and Constantine. Other cast members include:

Donnie Yen as Caine

Bill Skarsgård as Marquis

Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu

Shamier Anderson as Tracker

Lance Reddick as Charon

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Scott Adkins as Killa

Ian McShane as Winston

Marko Zaror as Chidi

Natalia Tena as Katia

When is the John Wick Chapter 4 release date?

John Wick Chapter 4 is scheduled for release in the UK on 24 March - it will receive a wide cinematic release and is not yet scheduled to be released on any streaming platform.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick Chapter 4

Where can you watch John Wick Chapter 1-3?

The John Wick films were previously available to watch on Netflix but have since been removed from the site. The first John Wick film is available to stream on Now. Chapter 2 and 3 are available to watch with Prime Video, although the first film is only available to rent on the platform.

Is there a trailer for John Wick Chapter 4?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a John Wick Chapter 5?

John Wick Chapter 5 is still believed to be in the works - however, it was originally planned to filmed back-to-back with Chapter 4, which didn’t happen. Lionsgate originally greenlit John Wick 5 back in 2020, but production on the film has not started yet.