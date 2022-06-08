The director shared the news in an Instagram post which shows off the new movie’s script on 7 June

Director Todd Phillips (Joker, War Dogs) has teased fans with an Instagram post confirming the Joker 2 movie.

The director shared an image of the front of the script for the sequel, which states it has been written by himself and Scott Silver.

Phillips’ 2019 Joker film saw Joaquin Phoenix tell the backstory of Gotham’s most infamous villain.

The dark thriller received rave reviews, with Phoenix winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020 for his role.

Fans have been left speculating about the French name Folie à Deux and if it could be a plot clue.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joker 2 and its rumoured release date.

What has Todd Phillips said about Joker 2?

Phillips confirmed the sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker film on his Instagram account in a post on 7 June.

The Instagram post showed a script with a red cover that featured the title “Joker: Folie à Deux’’ and lists the writers as Phillips and Scott Silver, who both wrote the script for the 2019 instalment.

After releasing the post, Warner Bros. shared the images on their Twitter account, with the caption: “From the Instagram of @/ToddPhillips.”

In March 2022, DC released The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson.

However, this movie is not in the same universe as Phillip’s franchise, with the role of the Joker going to Barry Keoghan.

What does Folie à Deux mean?

Whilst the post did not give anything away about the plot, the name might be a clue.

Folie à Deux is French for madness for two and can suggest delusion.

This has led to some fans suggesting that the Joker 2 may feature his partner from the DC comic series Harley Quinn.

Quinn, has been played by Margot Robbie opposite Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad, but fans are anticipating that as this is another Joker series that a different actress will take on the role.

Will Joaquin Phoenix return for Joker 2?

Phoenix will be returning once again for his role as the Joker/Arthur Fleck after being featured in the Instagram post reading the script.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role in the Joker 2 (Pic: Getty Images)

In Phillips’ Instagram post, Phoenix is shown in an artsy black and white photo, sporting shades, smoking a cigarette and reading the script, with Los Angeles in the background.

The actor played the critically acclaimed role in 2019, winning the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the troubled DC villain.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2019, Phoenix commented on the dark aspects of the movie that drew criticism at the time.

He said: “There’s so many different ways of looking at it.

“You can either say here’s somebody who, like everybody, needed to be heard and understood and to have a voice.

“Or you can say this is somebody that disproportionately needs a large quantity of people to be fixated on him. His satisfaction comes as he stands in amongst the madness.”

Is there a release date for Joker 2?

There has been no confirmed release date for Joker 2 announced as of yet.