The sixth annual Kodak Film Awards take place this Friday (February 23 2024), shining a spotlight on the outstanding talent within the film industry, with luminaries from various creative fields set to be honoured at the upcoming event. Among the esteemed recipients are Ava DuVernay and Andrew Haigh, distinguished directors whose groundbreaking work has left an indelible mark on cinema.

Ava DuVernay, acclaimed for her thought-provoking films such as "Selma" and "13th," is set to receive the Auteur Award in recognition of her exceptional directorial achievements. Known for her poignant storytelling and commitment to social justice themes, DuVernay has consistently pushed the boundaries of cinematic storytelling, earning her a place among the industry's most influential voices.

Andrew Haigh, celebrated for his poignant dramas such as "Weekend" and "45 Years," will also be honoured with the Auteur Award for his exceptional contributions to the art of filmmaking. Haigh's intimate and nuanced approach to storytelling has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated following among cinephiles worldwide.

The awards will also shine a spotlight on emerging talent, with Celine Song set to receive the Debut Feature Award for her work on A24's "Past Lives." The film, which explores themes of identity and belonging, marks Song's debut as a feature film director and is one of this year’s Best Film nominees at the Oscars.

Prime Video's limited series, “Swarm,” which has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, is set to receive the Television Series of the Year Award. The co-creator of the show, Janine Nabers, will accept the award on behalf of the team. Meanwhile, director and visual artist Petra Collins will be honoured with the Music Film Director Award for her work on Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire".