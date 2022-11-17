The family of Playboy model and Ghostbusters and Beverly Hills Cop star, Kymberly Herrin, announced that the actress passed away, aged 65.

Kymberly Herrrin, an American actress and model who had an iconic career in the 1980s, appearing in several of the biggest movies of the decade, has died aged 65. Herrin passed away at her home in California on 28 October, though her family only recently confirmed that she had died.

Who was Kymberly Herrin?

Kymberly Herrin was an actress and model who was prominent in American popular culture in the 1980s. She was born in Santa Barbara County, California in 1957, and studied at a local high school. Herrin lived in Santa Barbara for most of her life.

She appeared on an episode of Playboy’s Roller Disco & Pajama Party in 1979 - other stars to feature in the series include Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and The Godfather actor James Caan.

Herrin was selected as a Playboy Playmate and featured on two front covers of the lads magazine in September 1982 and September 1983. She also modelled for Ralph Lauren and FIT Magazine.

She featured as Eliminator Girl in the three iconic ZZ Top music videos - Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man, and Legs. Herrin also had a small role in the 1984 action comedy Romancing the Stone with Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito.

Advertisement

Kymberly Herrin as the dream ghost in Ghostbusters

Herrin’s most iconic role came when she was cast as Dream Ghost in the now-classic sci-fi comedy Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver. In Herrin’s scene, Ray Stantz, played by Aykroyd, wakes up in the team’s headquarters to find Herrin as a beautiful ghost hovering above him in a billowing dress.

The ghost then unbuckles Ray’s belt and unzips his trousers - but the scene quickly cuts to another shot showing that Ray is actually just having a thrilling dream. Herrin later said that Aykroyd had tried to date her after filming him but she had assured him they were just friends.

Herrin has a few more minor acting roles post-Ghostbusters, appearing in an episode of St. Elsewhere a medical comedy drama starring a young Denzel Washington. She also played Queen in the comedy Moving Violations, featured appropriately as a Playboy Playmate in Beverly Hills Cop II, and played a party girl in the Patrick Swayze action film Road House.

Herrin left acting in the late ‘80s, returning for a small role in the 1996 action film Squanderers starring Don Swayze (the brother of Patrick), Joe Estevez (the brother of Martin Sheen), and Chad McQueen (son of Steve McQueen).

Advertisement

Herrin died at her home in Santa Barbara where she had lived for most of her life, aged 65. She is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor.

What have Kymberly Herrin’s family said?

Herrin’s official cause of death is currently unknown, however, her family have requested for donations to be made in her honour to the American Cancer Society - a national charity dedicated to eliminating cancer.