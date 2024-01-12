Starring Kevin Hart and Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw, here's everything you need to know about new Netflix movie, Lift

Kevin Hart's new movie Lift, has finally dropped on Netflix. The heist film will see the comedy legend take on a more serious role as an "action star", alongside Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (The Italian Job), it tells the story of a group of professional criminals who must do what they do best by robbing the rich to prevent a terrorist attack.

Filmed in Northern Ireland, Lift has been receiving mixed reviews following its release. So, what is Lift about and what has Kevin Hart said about his latest Netflix film? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Kevin Hart's movie Lift about?

Here is the official plot for Lift from Netflix: "An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet."

Is there a trailer for Lift?

Yes, Netflix have released a two trailers for Lift, you can watch the latest teaser below.

What has Kevin Hart said about Lift?

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show about his role of Cyrus in Lift, Hart explained: "In this film I am an action star, you can probably tell by looking at my arms!" He continued: “We wanted a film that the world could gravitate towards. It’s my first leading man role where I am serious." Adding: “It’s a proper thriller and for the first time I’m not responsible for the jokes.”

Who stars in Lift?

Hart takes on the lead role of Cyrus Whitaker, the group's ringleader. The rest of the cast includes Vincent D'Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket) as Denton, Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as Camila, Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die) as Magnus, Yun Jee Kim (Road Kill) as Mi-Su, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki) as Interpol agent Abby Gladwell.

Where was Lift filmed?

Lift was filmed in Northern Ireland at Harbour Studios and at a variety of locations including: Ulster University, Titanic Hotel, Ridell’s Warehouse, Ward Park in Bangor, Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly, Castle Ward, Whitehead station and Ardglass harbour. It is the second Netflix movie to film in Northern Ireland, following the success of The School for Good and Evil.

What are the reviews like for Lift?

Overall, reviews have not been positive for Hart's new movie. The Telegraph have awarded it a measly two out of five stars describing it as an "Oceans Eleven knock-off", whilst the Guardian were more generous with three out of five stars but described it as a "hard sell". The current Rotten Tomatoes score is also pretty low, scoring a 33% rating on the Tomatometer.

When can I watch Lift on Netflix?