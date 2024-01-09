Pete Davidson's second comedy special is coming to Netflix this January

Pete Davidson is back on Netflix for his second comedy special, Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.

Directed by Jason Orley, it follow the Saturday Night Live comic as he explores "what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods". This is his second hour-long Netflix special, the first, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, dropped in 2020.

Davidson is back on the road touring in America with recent locations including New Jersey, Ohio and Washington, D.C. He previous had to cancel shows due to "unforeseen circumstances".

So, what is Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli about, when can you watch it and is there a trailer? Here's everything you need to know about his second Netflix comedy special.

What is Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli Netflix special about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "From his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to the disturbing gift he got from a stalker, comedian Pete Davidson cuts loose in this stand-up special."

Is there a trailer for Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for the comedy special on January 4. Shot in black and white a voiceover reads: "Coming January 9th," continuing: "A Netflix comedy special… Pete Davidson is Turbo Fonzarelli." You can watch the trailer below.

What has Pete Davidson said about Leonardo DiCaprio?

Davidson divulges plenty about his personal life from opening up on his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to also revealing the creepy gift he received from a stalker and that he was "on ketamine" during Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Reported by Rolling Stone, Davidson reveals: "It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine any more, though… I’m embarrassed." Adding: "I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s fucked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?"

When can I watch Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli on Netflix?