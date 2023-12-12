The documentary is exclusive to Netflix and will detail how Kevin Hart and Chris Rock rose to fame

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock in Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Image: BARRON CLAIBORNE/NETFLIX)

Hollywood comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock star in their documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only which follows the two famous as they talk about their lives in detail.

Fans can expect to watch a more detailed version of the stars as they share stories about their daily lives and how they rose to fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documentary is directed by Rashidi Natara Harper and aims to emphasise the ‘brotherhood’ bond between Hart and Rock, as well as feature interviews with their friends, family members, and others which include a few famous celeb faces.

What is Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only about?

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only synopsis is: “From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.“

In the clip, Hart explains: “This is a story of two separate journeys that end up at the same intersection at the top." Rock says his story began when he was a hungry teenager cracking jokes about fathers universally interrupting their children’s plans. “Once I got good,” he recalls, “things started moving really fast.”

Hart and Rock’s friendship goes back two decades, but the tour marked their first time sharing a stage together. “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special,” Hart shared when the tour was first announced. “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The documentary will also feature Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, and more.

Is there a trailer for Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only?

Yes, there is and you can watch it right here.

How to watch Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only?