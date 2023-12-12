This Morning: How have viewers reacted to Mollie King joining Dermot O’Leary on ITV show?
Judging by the reaction on X, it would seem that The Saturdays singer Mollie King - the wife of cricketer Stuart Broad - not a hit on This Morning
It would seem that it’s another day on This Morning which means that it’s another presenter. Yesterday (December 11), it was Christine Lampard who joined Dermot O’Leary on the sofa of the ITV show and today (December 12), it is the turn of The Saturdays singer Mollie King, Judging by the reaction on X, it would seem that the wife of cricketer Stuart Broad is not proving popular with the viewers. One said: “Anyone but Mollie. Rochelle, Christine and Emma are good, this one is terrible,” whilst another said: Who is this woman? Terrible. That laugh is driving me mad. Had to switch over to BBC.”
It would seem that This Morning viewers also thought that Mollie King might have been picked due to her similarity in looks to former presenter Holly Willoughby who quit the show after 14 years in October. One X user said “Way to go on holly lookalike…” whilst another said @MollieKing you’ll never pull that hair style off #This Morning”
This Morning announced on X to viewers to “Make sure you tune in at 10am on ITV, STV and ITV to catch this dynamic duo!” (Dermot O’Leary and Mollie King), but their comments have been flooded with negativity. One said: “Bring back Rylan and Emma” whilst another said: “ITV has failed This Morning viewers and fans.”
I’m A Celebrity’s Josie Gibson was on yesterday’s show telling Dermot O’Leary about her experience on the show and there has been talk that the King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson, might join her as a presenter on the show. Josie told Christine Lampard and Dermot O’Leary that seeing Nigel Farage naked was like “looking at your dad in saucy underwear.”
