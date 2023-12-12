Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix Polish comedy drama 1670 follows Jan, a nobleman and owner of the Polish village of Adamczycha, who is desperate to find his place in the history of his country. Despite Jan’s best intentions, he fails to understand the struggles of the villagers he lords over, and finds himself living in the country on the brink of rapid decline.

The series is set, as the title suggests, in 1670, two years before the Polish–Ottoman War which saw the Ottoman Empire win control over parts of territory that belonged to what was then the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

Polish language Netflix comedy 1670 lands on the platform this week

Although billed as a historical comedy, the series is much more a satire of the Polish nobility than a historically accurate record of Poland in the early modern period. 1670 is the latest in a slew of recent Netflix original Polish series to land on the platform.

Is there a trailer for 1670?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of 1670?

Bartlomiej Topa as Jan

Katarzyna Herman as Zofia

Martyna Byczkowska as Aniela

Michal Balicki as Stanislaw

Michal Sikorski as Jakub

Kiryl Pietruczuk as Maciej

Dobromir Dymecki as Bogdan

Where was 1670 filmed?

The series was filmed in the open-air Folk Museum in the village of Kolbuszowa, southern Poland, where Polish drama Hatred was shot in 2016. The real village of Adamczycha, where the series is set, is 220 miles north of Kolbuszowa. The 30 acre museum is open to tourists and tickets cost 15 Polish Zloty (around £3).

Which other Polish shows are on Netflix?

Other Netflix original Polish series include:

When is 1670 on Netflix?