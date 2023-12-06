Starring Dear Child's Jeanne Goursaud, the French crime drama will be coming to Netflix this week

Blood Coast is set in the city of Marseille (Photo: Laurent le Crabe/Netflix)

Blood Coast will be coming to Netflix this week. The French crime drama is sure to make it on the platform's top ten this December, when the original thrilling series debuts.

Created by Kamel Guemra (Made in China), the six-part series follows a group of French police officers who are trying to track down a dangerous criminal in order to save the city of Marseille.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Jeanne Goursaud, who Netflix fans will recognise as the lead in the hit German-language thriller, Dear Child, this dramatic action series is one for the watch list. Here's everything you need to know about Blood Coast.

What is Blood Coast about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "A group of policemen with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal in order to prevent Marseille from a bloodbath."

Blood Coast - is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, lasting just under two-minutes it sets the scene for this high-stakes crime drama based in Marseille. You can watch the trailer for Blood Coast below.

Who stars in Blood Coast?

The cast includes Jeanne Goursaud playing the role of Alice Vidal. You might recognise the actor from her role in Barbarians and standout performance in Netflix hit Dear Child. Whilst Nicholas Duvachelle (Gone For Good) stars as Franck Murillo and Samir Boitard (Shattered) as Ali Saidi. Other roles include Tewfik Jallab (Dark Hearts) as Lyes Benamar and Gino Montesinos (Atypical) as Tarek Hamadi.

How many episodes of Blood Coast are there?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are six episodes of Blood Coast, each will last around 52 minutes. All six episodes will be available to watch at once when Blood Coast drops on Netflix, making it the perfect series to binge watch this weekend.

When can I watch Blood Coast on Netflix?