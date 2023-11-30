Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix action comedy series Obliterated sees an elite team attempt to thwart a major terrorist attack whilst nursing killer hangovers. The series begins with our heroes having completed a six month mission and diffused a nuclear bomb that would have been dropped on Las Vegas.

They then have the night of their lives to celebrate a job well done, getting blind drunk, taking as many drugs as they can get their hands on, and having sex with each other. Only, the next morning they learn that the bomb they deactivated was a decoy, and they still need to locate the real one.

Bleary-eyed, still a little drunk, and embarrassed about their sordid trysts, the team must once again work together to save Vegas for a second time.

Obliterated is a new Netflix action comedy series that has divided critics

Is there a trailer for Obliterated?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Obliterated?

C. Thomas Howell as Hagerty

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez

Alyson Gorske as Lana

Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

Ivan G'Vera as Vlad

Carl Lumbly as CIA Director James Langdon

Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov

Neal Kodinsky as Gleb

Jade Bender as Sarah

Roman Mitichyan as Boris

Ryan de Quintal as Alexei

Candace Joy as Pool Model

Clive Standen as Liam

Tobias Jelinek as Ehren

The Telegraph called Obliterated 'the worst series of 2023'

What do the Obliterated reviews say?

The reviews for Obliterated range from glowingly positive to utterly contemptible. The Guardian said the series was ‘so bad you long for the villains to use the nuke’. Meanwhile The Telegraph called it the ‘worst series of 2023’ and ‘avowedly dumb’, citing a silly plot, gratuitous sex scenes, and clunky dialogue.

Then there’s Variety’s review, which called the show ‘nearly unwatchable’ and added that it was full of ‘scenarios and stereotypes that lean much further toward the stupidly offensive than fun parody’.

So, one to avoid then? Well, not necessarily, whilst Obliterated has been pretty much, well, obliterated by several critics, it has also found its fans. The Hollywood Reporter praised the film for its ‘great premise’ and for satisfying a craving, though added that it would have worked better as a 95-minute movie.

Collider called it ‘filthy and fun’, whilst CNN admitted the show was silly but that overall it was ‘just plain fun’, like the Hangover trilogy but with ‘a lot more gruesome violence’.

Clearly, the critics are divided on Obliterated, so the only way to see if the series is worth your time is to give it a watch.

When is the release date of Obliterated?