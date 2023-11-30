Obliterated: Netflix TV show cast with Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, and Alyson Gorske - what do reviews say?
Action comedy Netflix film Obliterated starring Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano receives polarised reviews
Netflix action comedy series Obliterated sees an elite team attempt to thwart a major terrorist attack whilst nursing killer hangovers. The series begins with our heroes having completed a six month mission and diffused a nuclear bomb that would have been dropped on Las Vegas.
They then have the night of their lives to celebrate a job well done, getting blind drunk, taking as many drugs as they can get their hands on, and having sex with each other. Only, the next morning they learn that the bomb they deactivated was a decoy, and they still need to locate the real one.
Bleary-eyed, still a little drunk, and embarrassed about their sordid trysts, the team must once again work together to save Vegas for a second time.
Is there a trailer for Obliterated?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Obliterated?
- C. Thomas Howell as Hagerty
- Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters
- Nick Zano as Chad McKnight
- Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez
- Alyson Gorske as Lana
- Terrence Terrell as Trunk
- Eugene Kim as Paul Yung
- Ivan G'Vera as Vlad
- Carl Lumbly as CIA Director James Langdon
- Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov
- Neal Kodinsky as Gleb
- Jade Bender as Sarah
- Roman Mitichyan as Boris
- Ryan de Quintal as Alexei
- Candace Joy as Pool Model
- Clive Standen as Liam
- Tobias Jelinek as Ehren
What do the Obliterated reviews say?
The reviews for Obliterated range from glowingly positive to utterly contemptible. The Guardian said the series was ‘so bad you long for the villains to use the nuke’. Meanwhile The Telegraph called it the ‘worst series of 2023’ and ‘avowedly dumb’, citing a silly plot, gratuitous sex scenes, and clunky dialogue.
Then there’s Variety’s review, which called the show ‘nearly unwatchable’ and added that it was full of ‘scenarios and stereotypes that lean much further toward the stupidly offensive than fun parody’.
So, one to avoid then? Well, not necessarily, whilst Obliterated has been pretty much, well, obliterated by several critics, it has also found its fans. The Hollywood Reporter praised the film for its ‘great premise’ and for satisfying a craving, though added that it would have worked better as a 95-minute movie.
Collider called it ‘filthy and fun’, whilst CNN admitted the show was silly but that overall it was ‘just plain fun’, like the Hangover trilogy but with ‘a lot more gruesome violence’.
Clearly, the critics are divided on Obliterated, so the only way to see if the series is worth your time is to give it a watch.
When is the release date of Obliterated?
There are eight episodes in season one of Obliterated, and the full series was released on Netflix on Thursday November 30.
