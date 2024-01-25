Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s been a quiet rumbling that seems to be gathering some steam as of late, as the topic of sex on screen feels like it’s almost being driven into realms of a “moral panic.” Films such as “Oppenheimer,” “Saltburn,” “Poor Things” and the upcoming “Love Lies Bleeding,” opening the Glasgow Film Festival 2024, have all been cited as having some of the strongest sexual themes in cinema in recent years, after years of more family-friendly, “you can take your mother to watch this” cinematic efforts.

But when all is said and done, it would appear that our carnal tastes have once again been piqued concerning sex in film, and interestingly enough, the team at LELO.com conducted research to find out which movie sex scenes people are most eager to watch again, now there’s no stiff upper lip regarding sex on screen.

Rest assured, however, that googling “sex scene in a movie” isn’t what has been driving most of the traffic to wherever your primal instincts take you, with the majority of the films in LELO’s research considered “erotic dramas” instead, with three out of the top ten movies on their list featuring scenes between two consenting females.

What were the most Googled movie sex scenes in 2024?

"Eyes Wide Shut" is the most searched for sex scene on Google in the last 12 months, according to research by LELO (Credit: Canva)

Stanley Kubrick’s final directorial work, “Eyes Wide Shut,” is still the most searched-for movie for its sex scenes, with LELO stating that it had 849,000 searches, while the French film “Blue is the Warmest Colour,” based around the relationship between two lesbians, came in second with 458,000 searches in the last year.

David Lynch’s surreal horror movie “Mulholland Drive” starring Naomi Watts came in third with more than 113,000 searches, while once the most iconic scenes from James Cameron’s romantic-disaster-epic, “Titanic,” involving a hand placing itself on a steamy car window, came in fourth.

The full list of the most Googled sex scenes, according to LELO.com, are below: