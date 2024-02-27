Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My Name Is Loh Kiwan, the latest Netflix Korean drama film to come to Netflix, follows a North Korean man who risks his life to defect from the rogue state through China and become a refugee in Europe.

After escaping North Korea, Lo Kiwan makes his way to Belgium, determined to carry out his mother’s dying to live on his own terms in freedom. There he meets Marie, a Belgian-Korean former athlete who has lost her will to live, when she steals his wallet.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan is a South Korean romantic drama film

However, when Marie learns about Kiwan’s story and his own hardships attempting to find security in this new country, the pair begin to bond and help each other to survive.

The movie is the directorial debut of Kim Hee Jin, who also wrote the screenplay, and stars well known K-drama actors Song Joong-ki, and Jo Han-chul.

Is there a trailer for My Name Is Loh Kiwan?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of My Name Is Loh Kiwan?

Song Joong-ki as Lo Kiwan

Choi Sung-eun as Marie

Jo Han-chul as Yoon Seong

Kim Sung-ryung as Ok Hee

Seo Hyun-woo as Eun Cheol

Lee Sang-hee as Seon Joo

Lee Il-hwa as Jeong Joo

Waël Sersoub as Cyril

Where was My Name Is Loh Kiwan filmed?

Filming for the movie took place in Hungary in February 2023, and wrapped in South Korea in May that year.

When is the release date of My Name Is Loh Kiwan?