My Name Is Loh Kiwan: release date and cast of South Korean romantic drama film, trailer and filming locations
My Name Is Loh Kiwan, the latest Netflix Korean drama film to come to Netflix, follows a North Korean man who risks his life to defect from the rogue state through China and become a refugee in Europe.
After escaping North Korea, Lo Kiwan makes his way to Belgium, determined to carry out his mother’s dying to live on his own terms in freedom. There he meets Marie, a Belgian-Korean former athlete who has lost her will to live, when she steals his wallet.
However, when Marie learns about Kiwan’s story and his own hardships attempting to find security in this new country, the pair begin to bond and help each other to survive.
The movie is the directorial debut of Kim Hee Jin, who also wrote the screenplay, and stars well known K-drama actors Song Joong-ki, and Jo Han-chul.
Is there a trailer for My Name Is Loh Kiwan?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of My Name Is Loh Kiwan?
- Song Joong-ki as Lo Kiwan
- Choi Sung-eun as Marie
- Jo Han-chul as Yoon Seong
- Kim Sung-ryung as Ok Hee
- Seo Hyun-woo as Eun Cheol
- Lee Sang-hee as Seon Joo
- Lee Il-hwa as Jeong Joo
- Waël Sersoub as Cyril
Where was My Name Is Loh Kiwan filmed?
Filming for the movie took place in Hungary in February 2023, and wrapped in South Korea in May that year.
When is the release date of My Name Is Loh Kiwan?
My Name Is Loh Kiwan will be released on Netflix in the UK on Friday March 1. It will play automatically with English dubs, but you can change the audio settings to play in original Korean with English subtitles.
