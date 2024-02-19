Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those who couldn’t get enough of Andrew Scott after his performance in “All Of Us Strangers” alongside Paul Mescal earlier this year, your wait for something new from the Irish actor isn’t too long at all. As part of the National Theatre’s “NT Live” series, Scott’s acclaimed performance in “Vanya” makes it’s way to cinema screens this week.

“National Theatre Live” (“NT Live”) is an innovative program pioneered by the National Theatre in London, bringing live performances of their stage productions to cinemas and venues worldwide through high-definition broadcasts. By capturing live performances and transmitting them in real-time, “NT Live” offers audiences outside of London the opportunity to experience the National Theatre's productions with cinematic quality.

Previously, the program brought to cinema screens the Joseph Fiennes-led “Dear England,” directed by Rupert Goold and written by James Graham, with Fiennes taking the role of the waistcoat-wearing Gareth Southgate, while Michael Sheen’s performance at the NHS founder, Nye Bevan, will also grace the silver screen later this year with “National Theatre Live: Nye” bringing the work of Tim Price to audiences who cannot afford those West End ticket prices.

But before then, what is “Vanya” about and was it based on a famous book? NationalWorld collects our theatre binoculars to find out more on “National Theatre Live: Vanya.”

What is “National Theatre Live: Vanya” about?

The synopsis for “National Theatre Live: Vanya” simply reads “Hopes, dreams, and regrets are thrust into sharp focus in this one-man adaptation which explores the complexities of human emotions. Filmed live during its sold-out run in London’s West End.”

Is it based on a book?

Rather than a book, “National Theatre Live: Vanya” is an adaptation of the famous play “Uncle Vanya” by Russian playwright Anton Checkov. The play tells the story of an elderly professor and his much younger second wife, Yelena, who visit a rural estate that supports their city lifestyle. Vanya, the brother of the professor's late first wife, manages the estate and Astrov, the local doctor, is his friend.

Both Vanya and Astrov fall for Yelena while lamenting the boredom of their lives in the country. Meanwhile, Sonya, the professor's daughter from his first marriage, helps Vanya manage the estate and suffers from unrequited love for Astrov.

The situation reaches a breaking point when the professor announces his plans to sell the estate, which is the home of Vanya and Sonya, to invest the proceeds and increase his and his wife's income.

How long is “National Theatre Live: Vanya”?

Andrew Scott's acclaimed one-hander, "Vanya," is the next theatrical performance to enter cinemas with "National Theatre Live: Vanya" opening this week (Photo by Marc Brenner)

“National Theatre Live: Vanya” runs for approximately 117 minutes, or 1 hour 57 minutes in Lehman’s terms.

What is the age rating for “National Theatre Live: Vanya”?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “National Theatre Live: Vanya” as a 15 for “strong language.” In its summary for the classification, the BBFC wrote: “This recording of a solo stage play reworking of Chekhov's tragicomedy “Uncle Vanya” relocates the action to a 20th-century Irish farm, and the wry comic tone alternating with scenes of pathos includes some strong language.”

When is “National Theatre Live: Vanya” out in cinemas?