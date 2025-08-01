One of the geniuses behind the hit gangster show Peaky Blinders will be writing the script for the next James Bond movie.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Knight has been hired by Amazon MGM Studios to spearhead the script for 007’s return, more than four years since Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time To Die.

The studio took control of the franchise from the Broccoli family earlier this year and has been assembling its team ever since. Last month, Denis Villeneuve - director of Dune and Blade Runner 2049 - was announced as the director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Knight has joined as the project’s screenwriter, with a release eyed for 2028.

Amazon has prioritised rebooting the franchise since acquiring MGM for $8.45bn in 2021. No Time To Die, which had its production hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, left big shoes to fill for whoever comes in as his replacement.

The rumours of who could be cast as the next James Bond have been rampant ever since the ending to Craig’s era (which we still won’t spoil, for those who have not yet watched it). According to the bookies, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the clear favourite for the role - but nothing is set in stone.

According to reports earlier this year, Amazon’s revival of the Bond franchise will see a 50s/60s-themed reboot, with the ideal casting being an actor under 30 years old; this would not only rule out Taylor-Johnson, but other previously-touted frontrunners like Henry Cavill and Idris Elba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this backdrop, Spider-Man star Tom Holland is reportedly in contention, along with Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) and Jacob Elordi.

Knight, 65, brings serious storytelling pedigree to the table, having previously worked on the likes of Taboo, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Rogue Heroes - as well as being the creator of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.