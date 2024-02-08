Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Origin is a biopic about American Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson as she embarks on a huge investigation into racism in America and internationally in the process of writing her landmark non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Following the shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, Wilkerson delves into the concept of race and caste - she explores the caste system in India and the racial laws of Germany in the 1930s which subjugated the Jews before the Holocaust.

During her time working on her book, Wilkerson loses many people close to her, but perseveres with her task, eventually publishing the book ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Is there a trailer for Origin?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Origin?

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Isabel Wilkerson

Jon Bernthal as Brett Hamilton

Niecy Nash as Marion Wilkerson

Emily Yancy as Ruby Wilkerson

Finn Wittrock as August Landmesser

Victoria Pedretti as Irma Eckler

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Elizabeth Davis

Isha Blaaker as Allison Davis

Vera Farmiga as Kate

Audra McDonald as Miss Hale

Connie Nielsen as Sabine

Blair Underwood as Amari Selvan

Stephanie March as Binky

Myles Frost as Trayvon Martin

Donna Mills as Mrs. Copeland

Franz Hartwig as Erich Kastner

Daniel Lommatzsch as Joseph Goebbels

Gaurav J. Pathania as B. R. Ambedkar

Is Origin based on a book?

Rather than being based on a book, Origin tells the story of the creation of one - it follows Isabel Wilkerson as she researches and writes Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

The book spent more than a year on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, and reached number one on the list in November 2020, the month of the US Presidential Election in which Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump.

Caste was nominated for several awards, winning the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in the Current Interest category, and the Goodreads Choice Award in the category of History and Biography.

When is the release date of Origin in the UK?

Origin premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and was nominated for the Golden Lion, the festival’s highest prize. The film will be released in UK cinemas on Friday February 9.

Is Origin streaming in the UK?