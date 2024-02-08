Suncoast film: cast of Disney+ comedy with Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, release date, and trailer
Disney+ comedy drama Suncoast, starring Woody Harrleson, Laura Linney and Thandie Newton’s daughter Nico Parker, is a semi-biographical coming of age film from Florida Girls creator Laura Chinn.
The film follows a young girl, Doris (Parker), raised by a single mother following the death of her father when she was young. Doris is forced to take on great responsibility whilst still a child as she must care for her terminally ill brother Max.
Doris meets activist Paul (Harrleson) who is protesting the 2000s right to die court case of Terri Schiavo, a woman in vegetative state with no hope of recovery who was at the same hospital that Max was moved to. Doris and Paul strike up an unlikely friendship, bonding over their hardships, as Doris attempts to live a normal life in entirely unusual circumstances.
Is there a trailer for Suncoast?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Suncoast?
- Nico Parker as Doris
- Laura Linney as Kristine
- Woody Harrelson as Paul Warren
- Daniella Taylor as Laci
- Ella Anderson as Brittany
- Amarr as Nate
- Ariel Martin as Megan Kaminski
- Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Nurse Mia
- Pam Dougherty as Sue
- Jason Burkey as Officer Chauncey
- Andrea Powell as Security Sylvia
- Parker Sack as Adam
- Andrew Dicostanzo as Dirty Cody
- Elliott Sancrant as Kyle
- Matt Walsh as Mr. Ladd
- Karen Ceesay as Evelyn Green
- Cree Kawa as Max
- Orelon Sidney as Lisa Mosley
Is Suncoast based on a true story?
Suncoast is a semi-autobiographical film inspired by the experiences of writer and director Laura Chinn, who grew up in California and Florida. Her brother had brain cancer - in Suncoast Doris, the character most inspired by Chinn’s childhood, cared for her brother who is terminally ill.
The film is mostly fictional however, and there are many differences between Doris and Chinn. For instance, in the film Doris says that her father died when she was three whereas Chinn’s parents are divorced and she grew up being raised by them both in different parts of the country.
Where was Suncoast filmed?
The movie was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina in September 2022. Production was forced to pause as a result of Hurricane Ian which killed 155 Americans, though no one in South Carolina died. Filming resumed in October, and post-production wrapped in 2023.
Other popular films shot in Charleston include war drama The Patriot, romantic dramas The Notebook, and Dear John, and fantasy sports film The Legend of Bagger Vance.
When is the release date of Suncoast?
Suncoast premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the breakthrough performance jury prize for lead actress Nico Parker, daughter of Hollywood star Thandie Newton, for her role as Doris. The film will be released on Disney+ in the UK on Friday February 9.
