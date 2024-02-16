Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Ridley Scott is currently in negotiations to direct Paramount's upcoming Bee Gees film. According to reports, the director of such taut classics as “Gladiator” and “Alien” is set to be in talks to helm the next musical biopic to be produced by the movie studio, as the finishing touches on “Gladiator 2” are underway.

The untitled project will be produced by Scott alongside Graham King for GK Films, with Stacey Snider and Michael Pruss representing Scott Free. John Logan, known for his work on Scott's 2000 epic "Gladiator," will be responsible for the screenplay.

The journey to bring the Bee Gees' story to the screen has been a lengthy one and almost fell into the “development hell” pit; Kenneth Branagh was initially set to direct a biopic for Paramount in 2021, followed by John Carney in March 2022, and then Lorene Scafaria in December 2022. But now, according to Deadline, it seems that it could be Scott sitting in the director’s chair.

Paramount Pictures will handle worldwide distribution, with Amblin and SISTER having the option to co-finance. Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member of the Bee Gees, will serve as executive producer, while his brothers Maurice and Robin, who passed away in 2003 and 2012 respectively, will also be honoured in the film.

Scott's extensive filmography includes his recent feature for AppleTV+, "Napoleon," "House of Gucci," "Thelma & Louise," and "Black Hawk Down." With five Academy Award nominations under his belt, Scott's film "The Martian" also secured a Golden Globe for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Meanwhile, interest in the Bee Gees seems to have risen in recent years; only in 2022, the documentary series “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” was released by HBO to strong critical reception. The series was also nominated for several Primetime Emmy awards in 2021 and won the awards for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

