Neve Campbell is officially back to face Ghostface in the first trailer for Scream 7.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new film marks the seventh entry in the long-running horror franchise, and first announced in August 2023 following the success of Scream VI.

Production has faced major hurdles since then, including Hollywood strikes, creative shakeups and cast exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Barrera, who starred as Sam Carpenter in the previous two installments, was dropped from the project over social media comments about the Israel-Hamas war. Jenna Ortega, who played her sister Tara Carpenter, left soon after due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s Wednesday.

Ghostface is back in Scream 7. | Paramount Pictures

Director Christopher Landon also exited in late 2023, with franchise creator Kevin Williamson stepping in to take over.

Despite the turbulence, the film brings back several franchise favorites. David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Scott Foley return as their once-deceased characters, alongside Campbell reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott.

Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown also return, alongside by a packed roster of newcomers like Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Ethan Embry.

Scream 7 slashes into theaters on February 27, 2026.