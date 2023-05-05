NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer brings you our film and TV podcast Screen Babble: Weekend Watch, where we recommend the best of TV and film releases this weekend and beyond. The viewing for millions across the country will be dominated by King Charles III's coronation this weekend - the monarch be crowned alongside his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla. Coverage of the event will begin at 7.30am on Saturday 6 May on BBC One and will continue until 3pm. Highlights of the ceremony will air at 7pm. ITV and Sky will also broadcast live coverage across the day.

But the celebrations won't stop on Saturday - a big-name coronation concert will take place on Sunday, hosted by Hugh Bonneville and with a lineup including Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. The concert will air on BBC One at 8pm and will last for two hours.

If that isn't your thing, perhaps you'll be interested in our alternative coronation TV guide, with a list of non-royal programmes running throughout Saturday. Also worth a watch is the second part of the Channel 4 documentary Andrew: The Problem Prince, following the disgraced royal's disastrous Newsnight interview back in 2019.

A new BBC comedy series coming to screens this week is Black Ops - the sitcom follows two PCSOs who are sent undercover in a criminal network, and soon find themselves in over their heads. The six part series premieres on Friday 5 at 9.30pm and will air at the time time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they first air.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

If you liked John Mulaney's comedy special which landed next week, then make sure you give Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead. This stand-up special follows the Australian comedian on his journey as he learns how to fly a plane. The special will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 5.

Lastly, it's great news for Danny Dyer fan(s) as the 2004 crime drama Football Factory, starring Dyer, Jamie Foreman, and Frank Harper lands on Netflix on Friday 5.

