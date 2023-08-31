Sumotherhood: former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to feature in rapper Adam Deacon’s film - watch the trailer
The expelled Labour MP who now sits as an independent will appear alongside Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Saunders
Jeremy Corbyn has been confirmed to be joining the cast of Sumotherhood, a new comedy film from Kidulthood star and rapper Adam Deacon.
The urban comedy film, which is directed by and stars Deacon, follows two men saddled with debt who decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up a bank to get a quick payday.
Through a monumental misunderstanding the pair are taken on by a tough East London firm and find themselves in the sights of the gang’s rivals. They must try to avoid caught in the crossfire of these warring gangsters whilst also keeping below the radar of the local police.
Sumotherhood boasts an all-star cast of comedians, musicians, and actors, but the inclusion of socialist MP Jeremy Corbyn may come as a surprise for many.
However, given the left-wing politician’s record - he appeared on stage at Glastonbury in 2017 and counts rapper Stormzy among his friends - his debut in an urban comedy is not as fantastical as it first seems.
Who does Jeremy Corbyn play in Sumotherhood?
Corbyn is believed to play himself in the film in which he has a small cameo. Indeed, in the trailer, the independent MP for Islington North and former leader of the opposition, can be spotted wearing his signature fiddler cap.
And whilst it might be enough of a shock to see the 74 year old politician in an urban comedy film, his line in the trailer is even more unexpected.
In his brief appearance in the trailer, Corbyn simply says ‘allow it, wasteman’, probably a line he wished could have said to his political rival Boris Johnson across the dispatch box in the House of Commons.
Is there a trailer for Sumotherhood?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Is Sumotherhood a sequel to Kidulthood?
No, Sumotherhood is not connected to the Kidulthood trilogy - whilst Deacon did star in these films he played a different character.
Deacon starred as Jay alongside Noel Clark in the 2006 film Kidulthood and its 2008 sequel Adulthood, but he did not return in the third instalment Brotherhood in 2016. The trilogy was a crime drama series, whereas Sumotherhood is a comedy.
Deacon also starred in and directed the 2011 standalone film Anuvahood, a parody of urban crime films like those he had previously starred in. Sumotherhood is not a sequel to Anuvahood either, though like the earlier film, it is a parody that takes aim at serious British urban crime dramas.
Who else is in the cast of Sumotherhood?
- Adam Deacon
- Ed Sheeran
- Jennifer Saunders
- Kevin Bishop
- Danny Sapani
- Peter Serafinowicz
- Jazzie Zonzolo
- Jaime Winstone
- Richie Campbell
- Leomie Anderson
- London Hughes
- Kobna Holdbrook-Smith
- Vas Blackwood
- Asheq Akhtar
- Danny O'Neill
- Ruxandra Porojnicu
- Jas Steven Singh
- Greta Hansen
When is the release date of Sumotherhood?
The film is due to be released exclusively in cinemas on Friday 13 October. Currently, the film is not scheduled for a release on any streaming services.