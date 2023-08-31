This week on Screen Babble we discuss Scottish crime drama Taggart and take a look at upcoming Sky docuseries Classic Movies: The Story Of...

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. I'm NationalWorld’s podcast producer and joined by news and trends expert Steven Ross, as well as a guest host each week to discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. This week we are joined by Paul Trainer, Editor of GlasgowWorld.com and Scottish crime drama enthusiast.

As always, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven tells us about the anime series he's been watching Attack on Titan (Crunchyroll), which he is enjoying very much. He also watched Bad Times at the El Royale (Disney +) - not so happy with this one. Paul is keeping up with the new series of Only Murders in the Building (Disney+), he's enjoying 'appointment' television, like the old days. He has also been catching up on Ashoka(Disney+) discussing with Steven the challenges of the continuing expansion of the Star Wars universe.

I seem to have spent the whole week watching television but talk mainly about the Channel 4documentary London Bridge: Facing Terror which covers the terror attack in 2017. A very interesting and challenging documentary which sees the people involved in the attack share their story on screen.

On our closer look, the 'deep dive', Steven takes us through Classic Movies: The Story Of, a new series on Sky Arts which basically does what it says on the tin. Paul also offers an alternative suggestion of The Movies that Made Us on Netflix.

Finally, Paul tells us about Taggart on 'back to the future' as it celebrates its 40th birthday this week, available in lots of places including ITVX. You can find out more about the Glasgow Caledonian University Taggart archive I mention in the podcast here.

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Attack on Titan is online at Crunchyroll.com

The Movies That Made Us is on Netflix

Bad Times at the El Royale and Ashoka are on Disney+

London Bridge: Facing Terror is available on All 4

Taggart is on ITVX, Amazon Prime and Britbox as well as old episodes airing on UKTV

