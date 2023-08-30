Nina Sosanya and Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell return in the Channel 4 prison drama

Scottish Channel 4 prison drama Screw returns for a second season with the main cast of season one reprising their roles.

The drama series follows the brutal and sometimes darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer at a men’s prison.

Season one saw Rose Gill, played by Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, join the prison staff as a loud-mouthed guard fresh out of training, who is taken under the wing of veteran prison officer Leigh, played by Good Omens star Nina Sosanya.

In the second season, Rose has learned a lot in her time at Long Marsh prison. The staff are looking for a fresh start, but things don’t go as planned when rumours spread of an undercover cop on C Wing.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Nina Sosanya star in Screw season 2

Who is in the cast of Screw season 2?

Nina Sosanya as Leigh Henry

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Rose Gill

Laura Checkley as Jackie Stokes

Faraz Ayub as Ali Shah

Stephen Wight as Gary Campbell

Ron Donachie as Don Carpenter

Lee Ingleby as Patrick Morgan

Leo Gregory as Reeks

Is Screw filmed in a real prison?

The first season of Screw was partly filmed at a real prison building, with the exterior scenes shot at Peterhead Prison, an infamous facility on the east coast of Scotland that was historically referred to as ‘Scotland's gulag’.

The prison operated from 1888-2013 and could hold around 400 prisoners - it was also a specialist centre for sex offenders. Since the prison closed it has operated as a museum.

Lee Ingleby as Patrick Morgan in Screw season 2

The Screw cast visited the prison ahead of filming - Sosanya said: “we were allowed to have a look inside and it was a shock seeing the small sizes of the cells, the narrow doors and the low ceilings.”

Peterhead Prison was also used at the filming location for the 2018 British zombie film Redcon-1, about special forces soldiers who must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind from the zombie plague.

In Screw, Peterhead is a stand-in for Long Marsh men’s prison, a fictional Scottish prison.

The interior shots of the prison were actually filmed at a three story set in Kelvin Hall TV and Film Studios, Glasgow.

Is there a trailer for Screw season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Screw season 2 on TV?

There are six episodes in Screw season two and they are all available to watch now, along with season one, on Channel 4 online now.