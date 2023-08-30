Mrs Brown’s Boys new series: BBC One release date of season 4, cast and Paul O’Grady tribute explained
Brendan O’Carroll returns in the new series that was originally planned for 2021
BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, which has defied the critics for more than a decade, will make a return this year with a new four part miniseries.
The series, about a loud-mouthed Irish matriarch and her six children, is based on an Irish radio show and has aired on the BBC since 2011.
The third season was released in 2013 but Christmas specials have been released every year since. The last special, Mammy’s Hair Loom, was released on New Year’s Day 2023.
Season four was originally slated for a 2021 release but these plans were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Series star Brendan O’Carroll confirmed that the fourth season is finally on its way and will pay tribute to two drag queens who passed away this year - Paul O’Grady and Barry Humphries.
Who is in the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 4?
Other than Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown, the cast of the new series has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely that all the main cast will return.
These include:
- Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown
- Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan
- Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown
- Dermot O'Neill as Grandad Brown
- Danny O'Carroll as Buster Brady
- Amanda Woods as Betty Brown
- Pat Shields as Mark Brown
- Fiona O'Carroll as Maria Brown
- Fiona Gibney as Sharon McGoogan
Will there be a tribute to Paul O’Grady in Mrs Brown’s Boys?
Tributes will be made to two of the world’s most iconic drag performers in the new series. TV personality Paul O’Grady who rose to fame as the drag persona Lily Savage died in March, and Barry Humphries better known as Dame Edna Everage, died in April.
Speaking of the pair, O’Carroll said: “In this whole series, I wanted to say goodbye to Dame Edna and to Paul. So it was hard to find that spot but I did find it, within the series, I did find it.”
When is the release date of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 4?
The new series will premiere on BBC One at 9.30 on Friday 8 September, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have first aired. Two Christmas special episodes are also expected in December.
All 43 previous episodes from the show are on iPlayer now and will be available to watch for over a year.