Brendan O’Carroll returns in the new series that was originally planned for 2021

BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys, which has defied the critics for more than a decade, will make a return this year with a new four part miniseries.

The series, about a loud-mouthed Irish matriarch and her six children, is based on an Irish radio show and has aired on the BBC since 2011.

The third season was released in 2013 but Christmas specials have been released every year since. The last special, Mammy’s Hair Loom, was released on New Year’s Day 2023.

Season four was originally slated for a 2021 release but these plans were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Series star Brendan O’Carroll confirmed that the fourth season is finally on its way and will pay tribute to two drag queens who passed away this year - Paul O’Grady and Barry Humphries.

Mrs Brown’s Boys returns for a new mini-series in September

Who is in the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 4?

Other than Brendan O’Carroll as Mrs Brown, the cast of the new series has not yet been confirmed, but it is likely that all the main cast will return.

These include:

Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown

Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan

Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown

Dermot O'Neill as Grandad Brown

Danny O'Carroll as Buster Brady

Amanda Woods as Betty Brown

Pat Shields as Mark Brown

Fiona O'Carroll as Maria Brown

Fiona Gibney as Sharon McGoogan

The new series of Mrs Brown's Boys will pay tribute to Paul O'Grady and Barry Humphries

Will there be a tribute to Paul O’Grady in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Tributes will be made to two of the world’s most iconic drag performers in the new series. TV personality Paul O’Grady who rose to fame as the drag persona Lily Savage died in March, and Barry Humphries better known as Dame Edna Everage, died in April.

Speaking of the pair, O’Carroll said: “In this whole series, I wanted to say goodbye to Dame Edna and to Paul. So it was hard to find that spot but I did find it, within the series, I did find it.”

When is the release date of Mrs Brown’s Boys season 4?

The new series will premiere on BBC One at 9.30 on Friday 8 September, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have first aired. Two Christmas special episodes are also expected in December.