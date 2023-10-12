After a limited theatrical run in the United States, Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones’ new movie, The Burial, arrives on Amazon Prime Video.

Academy award winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones lead the cast in Amazon Prime Video’s newest film, ‘The Burial, loosely based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company, as documented in the 1999 New Yorker article of the same name by Jonathan Harr.

The production was initially in development at Warner Bros however in March 2018, Amazon Studios took over the project, with Doug Wright penning the script and the potential for Alexander Payne to direct. In November 2020, Maggie Betts assumed the directorial role, with Jamie Foxx set to star and produce.

In October 2021, Tommy Lee Jones joined the cast in a role initially considered for Harrison Ford, and in November, Jurnee Smollett was added to the ensemble. Principal photography commenced in New Orleans in March 2022.

The film made its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival before having a limited theatrical run through MGM Studios ahead of its arrival on Amazon Prime Video. Reviews for the film so far have been overwhelmingly positive, with ‘The Burial’ receiving 90% “Fresh” rating on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes so far.

The website's consensus reads: "A solid courtroom drama led by a pair of nicely contrasted performances, The Burial hits the expected genre beats -- and remains a crowd-pleasing treat at every turn."

What is ‘The Burial’ about?

“Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business.”

“Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.”

Who stars in ‘The Burial’?

Alongside the lead actors Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, ‘The Burial’ marks one of the final on-screen appearances of Foxx’s long-time friend Keith Jefferson, who passed away last week at the age of 53.

Tommy Lee Jones

Jamie Foxx

Jurnee Smollett

Mamoudou Athie

Pamela Reed

Bill Camp

Alan Ruck

Keith Jefferson

When is ‘The Burial’ available on Amazon Prime Video?