The End We Start From filming locations: where was Jodie Comer disaster film shot - was baby bump real?
Jodie Comer climate disaster film The End We Start From follows a mother’s journey home through flood-ravaged London
The End We Start From stars Jodie Comer as a new mother who finds herself stuck far from home when London is hit by a sudden flood - making her journey back north a perilous one.
The film was made on a modest budget of £9 million, much less than current box office contenders Poor Things, and The Beekeeper ($35 million), and The Holdovers ($70 million), but The End We Start from has opened to positive critical reviews which praise Comer’s performance.
Comer got herself into the role of a desperate mother ahead of filming with the help from the film's director - but her performance was brought to life by the apocalyptic setting of London in the wake of a terrible natural disaster.
Where was The End We Start From filmed?
The End We Start From was mostly filmed in and around London, where the movie is set. In the film, Comer’s character, an unnamed mother, must find her way home back up north having given birth in a London hospital.
However, she faces a seemingly impossible task, as the capital has been submerged in flood water, making travel dangerous and slow, and causing millions of people to be internally displaced.
Comer was seen filming on the roof of the Hard Rock Cafe in Piccadilly - she was cradling her baby in the scene as she tries to protect her child from the floods.
Part of the movie was also filmed at Carmel College, a former Jewish boy’s boarding school in Oxfordshire, founded in 1948. The college became known as the Jewish Eton, but closed in 1997. Other films shot at Carmel College include The Iron Lady, The Death of Stalin, Annihilation, and The Little Drummer Girl.
Was Jodie Comer really pregnant in The End We Start From?
Jodie Comer was not pregnant during filming and had to wear a very realistic prosthetic baby bump for the scenes set before her character gives birth. Comer said that to prepare her for the role director Mahalia Belo gave her a weighted baby doll to carry around at home as she carried out everyday tasks like making a cup of tea or washing the dishes.
Comer shared photos of her prosthetic bump on Instagram to promote the release of the film. The actress does not have any children herself, and it remains to be seen whether her latest role has put her off motherhood for the time being.
