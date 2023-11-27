Horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer is coming out on DVD and Blu-ray in the UK soon

The Exorcist: Believer landed in cinemas ahead of Halloween this year, and is now available to rent and buy online, and you can pre-order a copy of the film on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD now in the UK.

The film, which follows two young girls who become possessed and their worried parents who bring in Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) did not perform particularly well at the box office. It grossed around $135 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, not accounting for the $400 million that Universal paid for the rights to The Exorcist intellectual property in 2021.

There are two more sequels planned, which could help Universal turn a profit on their risky investment, but the studio will be hoping to claw back some profits on the first instalment of the new trilogy through physical media sales.

The Exorcist: Believer has received overwhelmingly negative reviews

When is The Exorcist: Believer DVD release date?

The Exorcist: Believer will be released on physical media formats on Monday January 8 2024. It will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD from that date. You can pre-order the film online from various stores including HMV and Amazon.

Amazon and HMV currently have the film available to pre-order for £9.99 on DVD, and £14.99 on Blu-ray, and both sites are selling a special edition steelbook in 4K Ultra HD for £36.99 for hardcore fans of the horror franchise.

Is The Exorcist: Believer available to stream in the UK?

Yes, you can currently rent or buy The Exorcist: Believer on several streaming platforms. It is available to rent on Amazon Prime for £15.99 in either standard, HD, or Ultra HD - or to buy in these formats for £19.99. As they are the same price you may as well opt for the Ultra HD option as this will be the best visual quality.

The film is also £15.99 to rent and £19.99 to buy from Apple TV in 4K, and the same prices again from the Sky Store, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft, all in HD.

Is The Exorcist: Believer available to stream for free in the UK?