Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Dolph Lundgren are joined by Megan Fox in third action sequel

The Expendables 4, stylised as The Expend4bles (eye roll), will land in cinemas later this year, with franchise stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles.

The third sequel is likely to make The Expendables a billion dollar franchise, as the first three movies grossed just over $800m collectively, off a roughly $280 million collective budget.

Much of the money spent on the series will have gone to its stars, with many of the biggest names from action movies of the 1970s to today appearing across the franchise.

Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Steve Austin, Terry Crews, Chuck Norris and many more are among those on The Expendables roster.

The fourth film, which sees the Expendables square up against an arms dealer with a massive private army, also boasts an impressive - and presumably expensive - cast.

Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4

Who is in the cast of The Expendables 4?

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

50 Cent as Easy Day

Megan Fox as Gina

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen

Iko Uwais as Rahmat

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Jacob Scipio as Galan

Levy Tran as Lash

Andy Garcia as Marsh

Nicole Andrews as Charlie

Lucy Newman-Williams as Russo

Is there a trailer for The Expendables 4?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is the net worth of The Expendables 4 cast?

The main cast of The Expendables 4 have a combined net worth of around $600m, although just one of the film’s stars is responsible for the vast majority of this sum. This is how much the main cast are worth

Sylvester Stallone is far and away the richest Expendable with an estimated net worth of a staggering $400m. Not bad for the struggling actor who had just $100 to his name when he won the titular role of Rocky.

A distant second is Statham who is still worth a respectable $90m - he has had several big paydays in recent years - he took home an estimated $25m for reprising his role as Jonas in over the top aquatic action sequel The Meg 2, and made around $15m for his role in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbes and Shaw.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is sitting on approximately $40m - the rapper made most of his money from his music career, although he filed for bankruptcy in 2015. This didn’t stop the star from building back his bank balance, mostly through his role as executive producer on Starz crime series Power.

50 Cent in The Expendables 4

Andy Garcia has a net worth estimated at $20m, most of which comes from his more than 100 acting credits. He has starred in the Ocean’s trilogy, The Godfather Part III, and Guy Ritchie’s crime thriller Wrath of Man.

Dolph Lundren is closing in on Garcia, with a net worth of roughly $18m. Having made a name for himself as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, he became synonymous with the 1990s action movie - he also featured in the first three Expendables films, as well as DC movie Aquaman.

Megan Fox has a relatively low net worth for someone with her name recognition, with an estimated $8m in the bank. She made less than $1m for both Transformers films and was later blackballed by Hollywood after criticising director Michael Bay. In recent years she has made a big comeback, starring in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and action flick Johnny & Clyde.

Randy Couture is worth around $7m - the former MMA fighter made most of his money from his fights, winning three UFC Heavyweight Championships and two Light Heavyweight Championships. After a rocky start in the film business, with appearances in several poorly received action movies, he joined The Expendables cast in 2010 and has reprised his role in every sequel.

Indonesian film star Iko Uwais is worth $4m - he has appeared in The Raid and its sequel, Star Wars Episode VII, and Fistful of Vengeance. He is also due to star alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul in upcoming sci-fi horror project Ash.

Jacob Scipio is also worth around $4m. After appearing in a string of children’s shows, including Bob the Builder, Dixi, and Some Girls, he recently turned to grittier projects. He starred in Bad Boys for Life, Without Remorse, and crime series Pieces of Her.

Bringing up the rear, stars Levy Tran, Nicole Andrews, and Lucy Newman-Williams, each of whom are estimated to be worth just shy of $1 million each.

When is The Expendables 4 release date?