John le Carré, the British author behind ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,’ the focus of the documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel,’ arriving on AppleTV+ this week

Delve into the captivating world of renowned British spy turned master storyteller, John le Carré, as the intriguing secrets of his extraordinary life unfold in the much-anticipated documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel,’ arriving on AppleTV+ this week. Directed by the esteemed filmmaker Errol Morris, this revealing documentary is a production of Apple Original Films and The Ink Factory, known for their work on "The Night Manager." Set to

Promising to be an intimate exploration of Cornwell's journey from his early days in Britain's MI5 and MI6 to his meteoric rise as the bestselling author of espionage classics such as ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘The Constant Gardener,’ all of which received successful Hollywood adaptations.

Throughout the documentary, viewers will gain insights into the life and mind of the enigmatic author, as well as the genesis of his iconic character, George Smiley, brought to life by an array of celebrated actors including James Mason, Alec Guinness, Denholm Elliott, and Gary Oldman.

The film had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1 2023, while also screening at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 2023. So far, reviews for the documentary have been positive, with ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ earning a certified fresh rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from 31 reviews.

Who was John le Carré?

British writer John Le Carre attends a screening of Berlinale Special Series " The Night Manager " by Danish Susanne Bier and British David Farr screened during the 66th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 18, 2016. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

David John Moore Cornwell, widely known by his pen name John le Carré, was an English author celebrated for his gripping espionage novels that delved into the morally complex world of spies. Born on October 19, 1931, in Poole, Dorset, England, he became recognized as one of the most prominent novelists of the postwar era. Before his literary career, le Carré worked for both the Security Service (MI5) and the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) during the 1950s and 1960s. His experiences in the intelligence world heavily influenced his writing, infusing it with a sense of authenticity and intrigue.

Among his notable works, ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,’ released in 1963, garnered international acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a master storyteller. This breakthrough success prompted him to transition from the world of espionage to become a full-time author. Le Carré's literary contributions extended beyond novels, with many of his works adapted into successful films and television series.

In his personal life, le Carré grappled with challenges, including a difficult relationship with his father, who had a history of run-ins with the law. These personal experiences often found their way into his novels, lending his work a deeply personal touch. Le Carré's writing style focused on psychological drama rather than physical action, highlighting the moral ambiguity and ethical dilemmas faced by his characters.

In addition to his literary pursuits, le Carré penned nonfiction works such as ‘The Unbearable Peace’ (1991) and the critically acclaimed autobiographical piece ‘The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life’ (2016). His life and works remain a testament to his profound understanding of the complexities of the human condition, making him a revered figure in the realm of spy fiction.

When is ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ arriving on AppleTV+?