A surprise sequel to The Simpsons Movie has been announced two decades after the first installment hit the big screen.

Fans were shocked when the announcement that Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie were returning to cinema screens was made by 20th Century Studios. In a post announcing the film, Simpsons fans were told: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

It has been confirmed that the new sequel will be released on July 23, 2027. Plot details have not yet been revealed.

Reacting to the news, one fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “It only took 20 years… Homer really moves at donut speed.”

Another added: “WHAT!? A SECOND SIMPSONS MOVIE IS FINALLY COMING?!”

The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007 and was a box office smash at the time. The flick, which was the first time the famous family had made the journey to the big screen, grossed more than $500m at the box office.

It held the record for the second-highest grossing animated film in history for almost two decades, having recently been overtaken by anime flick Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle.

The Simpsons has continued to air its regular season ever since its premiere in 1989. Now in its 37th season, the show has aired almost 800 episodes.